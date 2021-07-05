Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CODX stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 147,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.