Coatue Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for about 6.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,214,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,430,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $3,733,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DASH traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,862. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

