Coatue Management LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Eastman Kodak worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KODK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. 1,757,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

