Coatue Management LLC Sells 450,000 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,126,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

INO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,365,400. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

