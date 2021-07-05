Coatue Management LLC Sells 456,424 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456,424 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up about 3.5% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 2.07% of Zillow Group worth $645,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,164 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $336,966.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,393 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,296 in the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ Z traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,782. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

