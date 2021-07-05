Collateral Pay Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $136,712.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00133947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00168498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,250.94 or 1.01421927 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,842,573 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

