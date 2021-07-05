Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.13

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Collins Foods Company Profile
