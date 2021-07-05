Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.35.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $20,327,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after acquiring an additional 866,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

