Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.