Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $720.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 176.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

