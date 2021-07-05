Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Critical Analysis

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and CLP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A CLP $10.26 billion 2.45 $1.49 billion $0.58 17.16

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CLP pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CLP beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

