Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post $94.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $89.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.63 million to $386.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $403.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $404.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 14,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,848. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

