Conceal Reaches One Day Volume of $14,383.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $14,383.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,223,186 coins and its circulating supply is 11,793,802 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

