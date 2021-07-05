ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.55.

COP opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

