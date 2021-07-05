ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COP. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.55.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.