CONTRACOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $96,713.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $96,713.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.02 or 0.00274340 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,482,638 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

