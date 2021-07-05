Contrasting 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC)

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

908 Devices presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.36%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Sierra Monitor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 35.16 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -27.93 Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33%

Summary

908 Devices beats Sierra Monitor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

