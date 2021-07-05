Contrasting Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

98.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -461.69% -26.48% -18.62% Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 277.65 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -61.05 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 1,559.94 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fate Therapeutics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 3 11 0 2.79 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $111.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.54%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.