Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $671.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $614.84 million and the highest is $710.76 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.24. Copart has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Copart by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Copart by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

