CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in June

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 12,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CXW traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.49. 1,349,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.30. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.