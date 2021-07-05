Coreto (COR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $233,331.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Coreto has a market cap of $922,592.02 and approximately $233,331.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coreto has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00133071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00167298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,421.91 or 1.00417026 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.