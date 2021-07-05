Cornichon (CORN) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $581.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00134914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00167810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.80 or 0.99940301 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,334,395 coins and its circulating supply is 17,092,547 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.