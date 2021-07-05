Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.85.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CTVA opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

