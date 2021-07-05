Craig Hallum Increases Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $45.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

NYSE ASPN opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $987.15 million, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

