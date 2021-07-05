Credit Suisse AG Acquires 8,157 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Coherent worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherent stock opened at $261.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.21.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

