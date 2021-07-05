Credit Suisse AG Buys 13,368 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

