Credit Suisse AG Has $10.21 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of CIT Group worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 121.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.56. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

