Credit Suisse AG Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.92 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.