Credit Suisse AG Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $118.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

