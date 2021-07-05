Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.29% of SLR Investment worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC opened at $19.08 on Monday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $806.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

