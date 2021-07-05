Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00007863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $6.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.18 or 1.00128956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037409 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

