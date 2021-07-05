Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.23). Cree posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cree by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 96,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.94. 415,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,130. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.51. Cree has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

