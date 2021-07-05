Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.56.

CWEGF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Crew Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,833. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

