Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.56.

CWEGF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Crew Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,833. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

