Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.47

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 639313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.98 million and a PE ratio of -36.46.
In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Insiders sold a total of 268,946 shares of company stock worth $290,587 in the last ninety days.
Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
