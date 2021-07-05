Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.47

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 639313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.98 million and a PE ratio of -36.46.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Insiders sold a total of 268,946 shares of company stock worth $290,587 in the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

