CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $158.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

