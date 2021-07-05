Critical Analysis: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) versus Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMB Financial and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Amerant Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43

UMB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $89.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMB Financial and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.27 $286.50 million $6.12 15.14 Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.43 -$1.72 million $0.09 237.00

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 27.85% 13.46% 1.22% Amerant Bancorp 2.97% 1.85% 0.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Amerant Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment services, fixed income sales, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow services, as well as institutional custody services. This segment also provides healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit accounts, retail credit cards, private banking, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance services, and advisory and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high net worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated clearinghouse services; and account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile device, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 25 banking centers comprising 18 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in New York City, New York, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.