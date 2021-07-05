Crowny Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $127,416.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.51 or 1.00012721 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.