CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,591,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,323,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

NYSE CVS opened at $82.43 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

