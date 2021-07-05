CYCLUB Achieves Market Cap of $16.91 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. CYCLUB has a market cap of $16.91 million and $2.14 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded flat against the dollar. One CYCLUB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00133945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00167566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.52 or 0.99983818 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using U.S. dollars.

