Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAI. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.36 ($108.66).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €76.23 ($89.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €76.28. Daimler has a 12 month low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

