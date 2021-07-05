Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $13.40 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

