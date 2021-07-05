DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $56,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DVA stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.65 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

