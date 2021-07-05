Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,378 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $169,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $352.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.75. Deere & Company has a one year low of $156.10 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

