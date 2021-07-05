Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,108,645 shares of company stock worth $310,329,883 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

