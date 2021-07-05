Desire Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Desire has a market cap of $34,487.48 and $28,911.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Desire has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.07 or 0.06614693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.36 or 0.01476247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00406562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00160376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.86 or 0.00618217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00424615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00337253 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.