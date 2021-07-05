Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.21 ($80.25).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS stock opened at €59.04 ($69.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.33. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.