DEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,816.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One DEX coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEX has traded 57% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $50,440.09 and approximately $3,816.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00812860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.82 or 0.08012051 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

