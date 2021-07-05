Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Diageo worth $56,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $191.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

