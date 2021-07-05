Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $98.06 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.77. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,712,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.