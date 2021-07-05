Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 76,463.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Diamondback Energy worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

